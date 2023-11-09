Actress Payal Ghosh wants to marry Indian pacer Mohammed Shami but...

Amid his success on the cricket field, Mohammed Shami has now received a marriage offer from a Bollywood actress. Actress-turned-politician Payal Ghosh is ready to become Mohammed Shami’s second wife.

Mohammed Shami is emerging as one of the most successful bowlers in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 having taken 16 wickets in just 4 games in the tournament, including two five-wicket hauls. He has been named the Player of the Match twice for his exceptional bowling.

Amid his success on the cricket field, Mohammed Shami has now received a marriage offer from a Bollywood actress. Actress-turned-politician Payal Ghosh is ready to become Mohammed Shami’s second wife.

Payal Ghosh, taking to her social media account, put in a proposal for the Indian pacer and wrote, "Shami Tum apna English sudharlo, I’m ready to marry you."

Check out the post here

For the unversed, Payal Ghosh is a Bollywood actress who was born in 1992 in Kolkata. She completed her education at St. Paul’s Mission School and graduated in political science from Scottish Church College.

Payal Ghosh came to Mumbai to work in movies. She met Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, who gave her a break in Prayanam. Ever since then, Payal Ghosh has been a part of many films including Varshadhaare, Oosaraveli, Mr Rascal, and Patel ki Punjabi Shaadi, among others. In 2020, she became the vice president of the women’s wings of Ramdas Athawale’s political party.

As for Mohammed Shami, the Indian pacer was previously married to Hasin Jahan and also shares a daughter with her who was born in 2015. Things soon turned ugly between the two after Hasin Jahan filed a case against the Indian player, accusing him of infidelity, match-fixing, and domestic violence.