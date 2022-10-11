Abhishek Bachchan seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple on dad Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday

Photo credit: Special arrangement

The megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday on October 11. On his dad's special occasion, Abhishek Bachchan visited the holy Tirupati Balaji temple and took part in the darshan rituals on Tuesday morning.

Abhishek was joined by industrialist Anil Ambani, his wife Tina Ambani, and younger sister Nina Kothari. The four of them participated in Balaji Suprabhata Seva, Tomala Seva, and Archana Seva. After their darshan, Vedic scholars offered them blessings in Ranganayak Mandap.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams officials honoured Abhishek, Anil, Tina, and Nina with silk cloth and presented them with 'tirth prasad'. They were accommodated in the Sri Padmavathi Guest House area at Sri Krishna guest house in Tirumala, the spiritual town in Andhra Pradesh.

The father-son duo of Amitabh and Abhishek have shared screen space in multiple films. They first were seen together in Shaad Ali-directed crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli in 2005. The Kajrare song featured the two of them dancing with Aishwarya Rai who later became Amitabh's daughter-in-law and Abhishek's wife in 2007.

In 2005 itself, Amitabh and Abhishek were also seen in Ram Gopal Varma's political thriller Sarkar with Big B playing an influential don named Subhash Nagre and Abhishek playing his on-screen son Shankar Nagre. The two of them returned for the film's sequel Sarkar Raj in 2008.



Amitabh and Abhishek also played the on-screen father and son duo, Samarjit Talwar and Rishi Talwar, in Karan Johar's romantic musical drama Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna in 2006. The multi-starrer also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher in the leading roles.

R Balki turned their real-life relationship upside down when Abhishek Bachchan played Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen father in the comedy-drama Paa. Vidya Balan starred as Abhishek's wife and Amitabh's mother in the movie for which Big B earned the National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor has received the same honour for Black, Piku, and Agneepath, thus making him the only actor in Indian cinema to win the coveted award four times.