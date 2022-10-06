Abhishek Bachchan walks out of Case Toh Banta Hai after hearing joke on father Amitabh, says 'I am not a fool'

Case Toh Banta Hai

Abhishek Bachchan is an obedient son, and he has immense respect for his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek is always game to laugh at himself, but he can't hear anything ridiculous or demeaning about megastar. Recently, a promo from Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma-hosted show Case Toh Banta Hai is making headlines, as Abhishek was unhappy with the show flow.

As per the video, we see that Abhishek, who graced the show as the guest, got miffed over a gag by Paritosh Tripathi. After hearing the comedian, Jr Bachchan called Deshmukh and asked him to stop the shoot. He went on to express his discontent and stated that he's always game to take a joke on himself, but not on his father. Abhishek said, "It's getting a bit too much. I'm all game for myself. I get it, but let's not get to parents and all that. Mujh tak jokes rakh lena, pitaji ko lekar me thoda sensitive ho jaata hoon. Vo mere pita hain, mujhe acha nahi lagta."

Watch Abhishek Bachchan losing his cool on the makers

Paritosh tried to explain his side, but Jr Bachchan ignored his explanation, and further added, "Thodi bahot izzat deni chahiye. Comedy ke daayare me itna bhi nahi karna chahiye, hum log aaj kal beh jaate hai." Show's director Farhad Samjhi also tried to intervene, but Abhishek told him, "Let me just say what I have to say. I am not a fool," and started walking away from the set. Paritosh, Riteish, and Farhad left shocked over Abhishek's behaviour.

As per the concept of Case Toh Banta Hai, a celebrity will be roasted by stand-up comedians, and they will be ridiculed for their professional and personal choices. The show is hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, and Varun Sharma as lawyers, and social media influencer Kusha Kapila as the judge of the staged courtroom comedy.