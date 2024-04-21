Twitter
Bollywood

Aayush Sharma reacts to firing incident outside Salman Khan's house: 'It is a tough time for us'

Actor and Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma reacted to the firing incident that happened outside the superstar's Mumbai home.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 08:19 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh



Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has expressed his concerns over the firing incident outside the actor's residence in Mumbai and said that it is a "tough time" for the family. A few days ago, two men opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai. This incident shocked everyone, from his fans, industry friends to his family.

Speaking to ANI, he shared, "We are his family. It is a tough time for us. And we all as a family stand together." He further added, "I believe that at this point of time, it will not be appropriate for me to give any statement or comment because it is a grave situation. A competent Mumbai Police has done a great job in doing what they're doing, and the matter is still under investigation. So, at this stage, I would just say thank you, to everybody who has sent their love and prayers, that means a lot. And as you all know he's (Salman Khan) back to work so am I," added the 'Antim: The Final Truth' actor.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on the morning of April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks. Escalating the probe into the firing case at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday said that three new sections have been added to the FIR against the accused.

The sections under IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) have been added in the case. Mumbai Crime Branch officials disclosed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused in connection in the case. Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan's house through a Facebook post following the attack.

Earlier, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
