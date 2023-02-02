Aamir Khan to produce Champions remake for Salman Khan? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan-Salman Khan/File photos

Aamir Khan confirmed in November last year that he is stepping down from his next film Champions as an actor but will continue to produce the same under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. The superstar had also said that he will start looking out for other actors who would replace him as the lead in the film.

Now, there are reports that Aamir has approached Salman Khan for Champions, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Campeones (Champions in English). The foreign movie follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna is attached to the project as its director.

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir wants Salman to do Campeones. Salman has liked the script and wants to play the role of a coach for the first time in his career. He is expected to sign on the dotted line in the next 15 days and start shooting for this Aamir Khan film from summer this year."

"This is the first time that Aamir is offering a film to Salman, and it is for a reason as he feels Salman would justify the film more than anyone else in the industry. It’s a script and character that justifies Salman’s aura but with strong content and a flow of emotions. It's a subject very close to Aamir’s heart and he is hopeful to embark on a new journey with Salman", a source was also quoted telling Pinkvilla.

For the unversed, Aamir and Salman had shared the screen space together in the 1994 comedy film Andaz Apna Apna directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film, which starred Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor as the two leading ladies, has attained a cult status over the years.



