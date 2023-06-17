Aamir Khan reunites with brother Faisal Khan, hugs him, just months after he called him ‘opportunist’

Aamir Khan hugs brother Faisal Khan

Aamir Khan recently attended a family party on his mother Zeenat Hussain’s birthday. The photos from the party went viral on social media wherein he could be seen hugging his brother Faisal Khan after his brother called him an ‘opportunist’ last year.

The photos from the family get-together were shared by Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Hegde on Instagram. In the photos, Aamir Khan could be seen wearing a brown kurta and red salwar whereas his brother Faisal could be seen wearing a black shirt and white pants. The two were also seen posing while sitting beside their mother for the photo. Nikhat captioned the pic, “Ammi’s birthday celebration.”

Last year, Faisal Khan called Aamir Khan an ‘opportunist’ after he apologized for his ‘intolerance’ comment made a few years ago. He told ETime, “Yes, it was right to apologize. No person knows everything in life. There’s no harm in apologizing and correcting yourself. You become a better human being after that. He should have apologized immediately after that thing came out, not when his film was released. That seems opportunistic. But if someone doesn’t realize that they might have hurt someone then I don’t know about that. Because you don’t know when realization dawns upon someone.”

Earlier too, when Faisal fought a battle with his family in 2007-08, he leveled some allegations against his brother Aamir Khan and while talking to Hindustan Times after the verdict, he said, “Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person.”

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha which failed to make an impact and perform well at the box office. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor has now decided to take a break and return to the big screen when is emotionally ready. Talking about his return to the big screen at Carry On Jatta 3 trailer launch, the actor said, “Today, we should ideally only talk about Carry On Jatta, but since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure.”

