Aamir Khan-Kapil Sharma sing together, fans say 'thousand times better than many Bollywood singers'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and comedian Kapil Sharma were recently seen singing together and a video of them is now going viral on social media. The video has been shared by Archana Puran Singh on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “Decades after #rajahindustani caught up with Amir. The warm hug and sharing of old memories wiped the years away... and a big thanks is very necessary for the absolutely lovely evening we all had at your house, Amir! You're more fun now than ever ... a paradox of gyaan and mischief Lovvvvvved the lengthy chat and fun stories that night !!”

She further added, “Thank you @kapilsharma for singing an all time evergreen favourite of all... "हंगामा है क्यूँ ...थोड़ीसी जो पी ली है"! even though the drink in your hand was just a nimbu paani (yes, true) ! Cheers to the release of "Carry On Jatta 3" ... @sonambajwa @ikavitakaushik @gippygrewal.”

Kapil Sharma commented, “What a beautiful evening it was thank you for capturing these beautiful memories Archana mam.” Richa Sharma commented, “waah waah.” Social media users also reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “Ameer log bhi tuborg pite hai.” The second one said, “Wow Mr Aamir Khan is throwing parties and not a word from him for the women wrestlers ! And to say he made millions from the movie Dangal!!!”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was recently seen gracing the trailer launch event of Gippy Grewal’s upcoming movie Carry On Jatta 3. Though his recent film Zwigato failed to perform well at the box office, his performance in the movie was well appreciated by the audience.

