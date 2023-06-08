Search icon
Aamir Khan-Kapil Sharma sing together, fans say 'thousand times better than many Bollywood singers'

Kapil Sharma and Aamir Khan can be heard singing together in the video that is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Credit: Archana Puran Singh/Instagram

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and comedian Kapil Sharma were recently seen singing together and a video of them is now going viral on social media. The video has been shared by Archana Puran Singh on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “Decades after #rajahindustani caught up with Amir. The warm hug and sharing of old memories wiped the years away... and a big thanks is very necessary for the absolutely lovely evening we all had at your house, Amir! You're more fun now than ever ... a paradox of gyaan and mischief Lovvvvvved the lengthy chat and fun stories that night !!”

She further added, “Thank you @kapilsharma for singing an all time evergreen favourite of all... "हंगामा है क्यूँ ...थोड़ीसी जो पी ली है"! even though the drink in your hand was just a nimbu paani (yes, true) ! Cheers to the release of "Carry On Jatta 3" ... @sonambajwa @ikavitakaushik @gippygrewal.”

Kapil Sharma commented, “What a beautiful evening it was thank you for capturing these beautiful memories Archana mam.” Richa Sharma commented, “waah waah.” Social media users also reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “Ameer log bhi tuborg pite hai.” The second one said, “Wow Mr Aamir Khan is throwing parties and not a word from him for the women wrestlers ! And to say he made millions from the movie Dangal!!!”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was recently seen gracing the trailer launch event of Gippy Grewal’s upcoming movie Carry On Jatta 3. Though his recent film Zwigato failed to perform well at the box office, his performance in the movie was well appreciated by the audience.

Read Kapil Sharma finally breaks silence over claims of Rs 300 crore net worth, says this

 

 

 

 

Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
