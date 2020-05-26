A day after COVID-19 commerical shoot, Akshay Kumar holds 6 am script meeting for Bell Bottom; see pic

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his hard work and dedication and even the coronavirus crisis cannot stop him from getting back to work. A day after filming a COVID-19 awareness campaign on Monday, the actor participated in a script narration for his upcoming film Bell Bottom, on Tuesday.

Taking to his Twitter account, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared a picture of their Zoom meeting, which took place at 6 am. He wrote, "Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6 am final narration of #BellBottom." The filmmaker tagged writers Ranjit Tiwari and Aseem Arora, along with producers Jaccky and Vashu Bhagnani.

For the uninformed, Bell Bottom is an 80s-set spy thriller that Akshay described on Twitter as "a roller-coaster spy ride". The film is currently slated for a January 2021 release.

On Monday, Akshay shot for an advertisement campaign regarding the "post lockdown responsibilities" at Kamalistan studio with director R Balki with necessary precautions. On the work front, apart from Bell Bottom, the actor has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Tamil director Raghava Lawrence’s first Hindi venture Laxmmi Bomb, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Yashraj Films’ Prithviraj, to be directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and Bachchan Pandey, which will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Recently, it was reported that a delegation including producers Ekta Kapoor, JD Majethia, and Nitin Vaidya and broadcasters like Viacom 18’s Rahul Joshi and Punit Goenka of Zee Entertainment Enterprise met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the possibility of re-starting operations. The CM has told them to identify safe, secluded places where shooting can resume with all health guidelines being followed.