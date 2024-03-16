Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor whose father wanted him to become tailor, one accident changed his life, he is now worth Rs 225 crore

Shakti Kapoor narrated that in his initial days, he did an advertisement and received about Rs 13,000 for the project.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 16, 2024, 02:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shakti Kapoor
Bollywood star Shakti Kapoor, who has been entertaining us with his blockbuster performances for years, is one of the most popular actors in India. He won everyone’s hearts when he played villain Vikram Singh in the 1980 movie Qurbani.

But do you there is a story behind how he got the role? Well! If you don’t, let’s us tell you that it was a lucky coincidence that helped him get this opportunity, and it opened doors for him in Bollywood.

During a chat with DD Urdu, Shakti Kapoor shared that in his early days, he did an advertisement and earned around Rs 13,000. Being a car enthusiast, he used this money to purchase a second-hand Fiat car, which had front-opening doors.

In a conversation with DD Urdu, Shakti Kapoor narrated that in his initial days, he did an advertisement and received about Rs 13,000 for the project. He mentioned that he was quite fond of cars and hence bought himself a second-hand Fiat that had its doors open from the front. He said, “I was driving my Fiat on Bandra’s Linking Road when a Mercedes, in an attempt to overtake, rammed into my car, and my car moved to a corner.”

Due to the damage to his new car, the actor faced financial struggles even to afford petrol. To seek compensation, he confronted the owner of the other car. “The moment the car’s door opened, I saw the person who was driving the Mercedes was none other than Feroz Khan. All my anger vanished looking at him, and I told him that I am an actor and I requested him to give me a chance in films. He said, ‘Ya, ya will see. What have you done to my car?’ and left. There was a crowd that gathered to see him.”

Disheartened by his losses, Shakti Kapoor visited writer KK Shukla's house later that day who told him, “teri kismat kharab hai (Your luck is bad).” Feeling upset about his damaged car, Shakti Kapoor visited KK Shukla's house. KK Shukla told him he had tried to suggest him for a movie role, but the director chose the boy who had the accident with Feroz Khan earlier.

He told Shakti, “When that guy got down from his car, Feroz Khan got scared, and he thought he would hit him. I want a villain like him who can scare people. He said I want that guy.”

Shakti Kapoor told KK Shukla that he was the person who had the accident with Feroz Khan. KK Shukla then called Feroz Khan to inform him that the person he had been searching for was there. As a result, Shakti Kapoor was cast in the successful film Qurbani, which also featured Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, and Amrish Puri. This movie marked a turning point in Shakti Kapoor's career.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
