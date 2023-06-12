Shah Rukh Khan gives a shout out to daughter Suhana and The Archies team

The poster showcases Suhana, along with Agastya, Khushi, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, in a retro setting.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is set to embark on an acting career with Zoya Akhtar's movie "The Archies." The much-awaited movie has already generated significant buzz, and the excitement intensified with the release of the latest poster. The poster showcases Suhana, along with Agastya, Khushi, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, in a retro setting. They are captured sitting around a sofa against the backdrop of 1960s architecture, exuding a nostalgic vibe.

Shah Rukh Khan Goes Down Memory Lane

Fans were in awe of the poster and similarly, Shah Rukh Khan, too, could not help but gush about his daughter. The “Jawan” star took to social media and applauded his daughter and “The Archies” team. The “Pathaan” actor shared the poster on his Twitter handle and recalled how he used to rent the comic book in advance.

His nostalgic tweet read, “I remember when I was young ( millions of years ago ) would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent. Nostalgia. I hope Big Moose is also in the film! All the best to the whole cast and love.”

About ‘The Archies’

Apart from Suhana, “The Archies” will further mark the acting debut of Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Skipping the theatrical release, the highly-anticipated drama will premiere on streaming giant Netflix. The project has been creating a lot of buzz ever since the announcement.

Shah Rukh Khan's Professional Commitments

Basking in the success of “Pathaan,” Shah Rukh Khan will next lead the action entertainer “Jawan.” Directed by Atlee, the film will showcase SRK in a dual role, while the cast will also feature Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, Nayanthara as the female lead, and Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in supporting roles. Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, has financed the project under their production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. “Jawan” is expected to hit theatres on September 7, 2023.

Apart from “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan will also headline Rajkumar Hirani's directorial venture titled “Dunki.” The film’s cast includes Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani alongside him.