Is Ranbir Kapoor part of Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Here's the truth

Aryan Khan's show will feature cameos from several celebrities, including Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

Aryan Khan's series, titled Stardom, will consist of six episodes.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is also set to enter the entertainment industry. Aryan Khan is presently occupied with his first directorial venture. After finalising the script and cast, the first-time director has commenced filming for the upcoming web series in Mumbai. Going by the reports, Ranbir Kapoor shot for his cameo at Century Mills in Worli during the weekend.
 
According to a report in Mid-Day, Ranbir Kapoor took a short break from the shoot of his forthcoming drama Animal to film the cameo. Filmmaker Karan Johar will reportedly perform a special role in the show.

Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the set of his son's debut project to wish him luck on the first day of the shoot.
 
About Stardom
 
Named Stardom, Aryan Khan’s series is going to consist of six episodes. With Lakshya Lalwani as the protagonist, the show will revolve around the Hindi film industry and will feature multiple cameos. The screenplay of the series has been penned by Aryan Khan. Bard Of Blood fame writer Bilal Siddiqui has also collaborated on the script. The show is being made in association with the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.
 
While Aryan Khan is working on Stardom, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is also set to make her acting debut soon. She will be seen as the lead in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. Billed as a musical, the movie will feature Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja in key roles.
 
About Animal
 
Now, let us shift our focus to Animal, the much-talked-about drama is being directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna will essay crucial roles in the film. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Doel, Fahim Fazil, Shakti Kapoor, and Atul Sharma are also part of the venture.
 
In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan will next feature in Atlee's Jawan. The movie has already created a massive buzz. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in a dual role. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani will also play important characters in the drama.
 
