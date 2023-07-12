Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas in trouble, politician says he’ll take legal action against actress: Here’s why

Politician Mayank Madhur said that he helped Kangana Ranaut get in touch with political leaders such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajnath Singh.

Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand-in-hand. Kangana’s next movie, action thriller Tejas, is set to hit theatres on October 20. However, as the movie gears up for release, the project seems to have landed in trouble, with the actress finding herself embroiled in a contentious situation. Mayank Madhur, a BJP leader known for his active presence on social media, has accused Kangana of fraud and said that he plans to take legal action against her. The politician told Bollywood Hungama that he helped Kangana get in touch with political leaders such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rajnath Singh among others.

Mayank Madhur added that Kangana Ranaut's meeting with Rajnath Singh was initially scheduled for just 10 minutes but ended up being extended to nearly two hours. He further stated that he even got Kangana permission to shoot Tejas in air force bases, after she was unable to acquire it.

In return, Mayank Madhur, claims that he was supposed to get a role in Tejas. However, that did not happen. He adds that he wasn’t even paid anything by the actress for the services rendered. According to reports, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli is taking care of the matter.

About Tejas

Helmed by filmmaker Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas will see Kangana Ranaut in the titular role of Air Force officer Tejas Gill. The movie will chronicle the journey of the valiant soldiers who defend the country. Varun Mitra, Anshul Chauhan, Rohed Khan and Veenah Naair are also part of the movie.

Tejas was originally slated to release on October 5. Sharing the new release date, the makers, RSVP movies, wrote on their official Twitter handle, "Get ready for an adrenaline filled adventure! #Tejas, starring @KanganaTeam is ready to take off on 20th October in a cinema near you!"

Kangana Ranaut's line-up

Apart from Tejas, Kangana Ranaut has the political drama, Emergency. It’s based on India's famous emergency by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana will play the role of Indira Gandhi. The flick is expected to hit theatres on November 24.

Kangana Ranaut will also be seen playing a crucial role in P Vasu’s horror drama, Chandramukhi 2. Vadivelu and Raghava Lawrence are also a part of the film's main cast.