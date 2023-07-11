Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor join forces for riveting cop drama? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hansal Menta’s yet-to-be-titled project is going to be a cop drama, set in the backdrop of London.

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta has made a significant impact in the film industry with his exceptional body of work, including critically acclaimed films such as Aligarh, Shahid, and Faraaz. His talent extends beyond movies, as the filmmaker has also earned a lot of praise for his web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scoop. Building on his success, Mehta is now gearing up for a new venture — reportedly a noir drama with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. This yet-to-be-titled project has already created a lot of buzz among film enthusiasts. Recently, the filmmaker revealed a few details about his collaboration with the Omkara actress.

Hansal Mehta on working with Kareena Kapoor

Speaking to Mid-Day recently, Hansal Mehta opened up about his experience of working with the Jab We Met actress. While Kareena Kapoor is known for working in a lot of commercial Bollywood potboilers, Hansal Mehta’s focus happens to be more on raw content.

Sharing his views on their contrasting styles of work, Hansal Mehta was quoted as saying, “One thing I can say is you will see a new Kareena in the film. We had a very good time shooting the film. With her, it's the same kind of chemistry that I have with Rajkummar, Pratik, Mohammed Zeeshan [Ayyub], and Karishma Tanna.”

Spilling his excitement about joining forces with Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta termed it “absolute joy.” Going by reports, the untitled venture is going to be a cop drama set in the backdrop of London.

Kareen Kapoor's professional commitments

Kareena Kapoor is working on Rajesh Krishnan's directorial, The Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is scheduled for release on March 22, 2024. Her line-up also includes Sujoy Ghosh’s forthcoming suspense drama. The film is a cinematic adaptation of the book, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Hansal Mehta recently garnered a lot of praise for his latest web series, Scoop. The drama starred Karishma Tanna, Harman Baweja, and Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. The show talks about the much-hyped court case of journalist Jigna Vora. She was one of the accused in the murder of journalist J Dey back in 2011.