Bollywood

Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan drop sizzling black-and-white photos

In the recent pictures shared by the Bawaal co-stars, Janhvi Kapoor looks glamorous in a black strapless dress, while Varun Dhawan poses for the camera in a white leather vest.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the forthcoming romantic entertainer, Bawaal. The actors who are currently busy promoting the movie took to social media to share some stunning black-and-white photographs from their latest photoshoot. While Janhvi Kapoor raised the glamour quotient in a black strapless dress, Varun Dhawan complemented her charm in a white leather vest. Alongside their joint photos, the stars also shared solo portraits, captivating their followers. The post was accompanied by a black heart emoji, The photos surely did generate a considerable amount of anticipation for their on-screen pairing.

Adding to the excitement, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also recently seen attending the screening of Bawaal in Mumbai. Some of the most well-known names from the film industry also graced the event.

Netizens react to Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's post

Reacting to their sizzling photos, one of the Instagram users commented, "Slay... Oh my God!"

Another user said, "That chemistry!! (fire emojis)."

One of the other comments read, "Varvi just increasing the temperature!"

Check the images from their latest photoshoot here:

About Bawaal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal will be getting a direct OTT release on July 21. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under the banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures, the project will see Manoj Pahwa as Varun Dhawan’s father, Anjuman Saxena as his mother and Mukesh Tiwari as an MLA. 

Charu Shree Roy is the head of the editing department, while Mitesh Mirchandani is the cinematographer. Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, and Akashdeep Sengupta have composed the songs for Bawaal.

As per reports, Bawaal is the story of a small-town history teacher (Varun Dhawan) and his wife (Janhvi Kapoor). The couple has to overcome several challenges as they fly to Europe for their honeymoon and learn about World War II.

Sajid Nadiwala on Bawaal

Speaking about Bawaal, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that this happens to be one of his most ambitious projects. He added that it has been an absolute joy to produce this film directed by his most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor giving their very best in their first film together.

Varun Dhawan has also collaborated with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the highly-anticipated show, Citadel.

