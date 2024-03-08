Twitter
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 4.69 crore sportscar, becomes India’s first to…

Aston Martin DB12 sportscar joins the Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Roma, Lamborghini Urus, and others in Deepinder Goyal’s garage.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 01:25 PM IST

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is often in the news for his out of the box thinking, business announcements and investments. Also serving as CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal’s journey is an inspiration to many. Apart from being a ‘business shark’ Deepinder Goyal is also an automobile enthusiast. The entrepreneur owns a range of super-expensive cars and he has reportedly added another one to his exotic collection. As per a report by Cartoq, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal has now bought a Aston Martin DB12 sportscar. For those who are unaware, Aston Martin DB12 is priced at Rs 4.59 crore (ex-showroom). It was launched in India in September last year. The new Aston Martin DB12 sportscar joins the Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari Roma, Lamborghini Urus, and others in Deepinder Goyal’s garage.

As per the report, Deepinder Goyal is now India’s first man to receive the newly launched Aston Martin DB12. The images of the new sportscar has been shared by Automobili Ardent on their Instagram account. The entrepreneur has opted for a Satin Aston Martin Racing Green colour for his new DB12. Zomato CEO also picked 21-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish for the Aston Martin.

Aston Martin DB12 is powered by a massive 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that has been sourced from Mercedes-Benz. The engine produces around 680 PS of power and 800 Nm of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Deepinder Goyal’s Aston Martin DB12 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. 

