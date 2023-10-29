Zee Auto Awards 2023: Maruti vs Honda vs Citroen for ‘SUV of the Year' award

The Auto Awards 2023 feature nominations in 10 diverse categories, encompassing the prestigious SUV of the Year.

Zee Digital and DNA are set to present the Auto Awards 2023 on October 30, including in the 'SUV of the Year' category. This event aims to spotlight outstanding achievements in the SUV segment, showcasing the industry's growth and innovation. The centerpiece of the awards is the SUV of the Year category, featuring nominations from various manufacturers. These nominations represent the finest examples of style, innovation, and performance in the SUV market.

The event will also host two compelling panel discussions. The first panel will delve into the automotive industry's commitment to enhancing safety within SUVs, emphasizing the advanced technologies and designs that contribute to occupant protection. The second discussion will explore the evolving trends in the SUV segment, with a special focus on the role of electric SUVs in shaping the industry's future.

Let's take a closer look at the nominations in the four-wheeler categories for SUV of the Year:

SUV of the Year: