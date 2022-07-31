Toyota Fortuner modified to resemble Lamborghini Urus, attempt fails miserably

Toyota Fortuner modified to resemble Lamborghini Urus

Known for its looks and reliability, Toyota Fortuner is a popular SUV in India. However, despite the fact that the SUV comes in a variety of trims, such as the Legender, some motor fans aren't satisfied with its appearance.

In order to enhance the SUV's appearance, body kits are often applied to make it resemble a Lexus. But Rahim Impex has pushed things to a new level by transforming a Toyota Fortuner into a Lamborghini Urus sports utility vehicle. The Lamborghini Urus is the Italian supercar maker's lone SUV, and it has a reputation for selling a lot of them.

Sialkot, a Pakistani moderator, has altered the SUV to give the illusion that it is the Urus. The Toyota Fortuner's front end has been reworked to resemble the Lamborghini SUV.

In addition, the car's bumpers have been redesigned to be larger in size, mimicking the manner of Italian automakers with Y-shaped designs. Furthermore, the bumper has an outline of the bull emblem with the word "Fortuner" above it.

Lamborghini has produced 20,000 units since the beginning of manufacturing, achieving a significant milestone.

The 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine powers the Lamborghini Urus. The engine produces 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque. To put it simply, the Urus can go from 0 to 100 km/h in under 3.6 seconds that to its AWD system which is standard and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.