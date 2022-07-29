Sanjay Dutt turns 63, take a look at exotic car collection of Bollywood star on his birthday

Sanjay Dutt, popular Bollywood actor who has starred in many movies including recently launched Shamshera and superhit KGF 2, is celebrating his birthday today (July 29) as he turned 63. Sanjay Dutt is one of the most beloved actors in the country with more than 6 million followers on Instagram. As of now, Dutt has acted in more than 187 movies and is quite a renowned face for film lovers. Apart from cricket, Dutt is also quite popular among automotive enthusiasts due to his passions for cars and bikes. The ‘Baba of Bollywood’ has been spotted numerous times while flaunting his exotic collection. It is worth noting that Dutt’s love for cars is not only limited to sporty models but has a very keen interest in big SUVs. While wishing Happy Birthday Dutt, let’s have a look at the cars owned by the popular Bollywood star and his love for ‘4545’ number plate.