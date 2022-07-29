Sanjay Dutt turns 63, take a look at exotic car collection of Bollywood star on his birthday

Have a look at the cars owned by Sanjay Dutt and his love for ‘4545’ number plate.
Sanjay Dutt, popular Bollywood actor who has starred in many movies including recently launched Shamshera and superhit KGF 2, is celebrating his birthday today (July 29) as he turned 63. Sanjay Dutt is one of the most beloved actors in the country with more than 6 million followers on Instagram. As of now, Dutt has acted in more than 187 movies and is quite a renowned face for film lovers. Apart from cricket, Dutt is also quite popular among automotive enthusiasts due to his passions for cars and bikes. The ‘Baba of Bollywood’ has been spotted numerous times while flaunting his exotic collection. It is worth noting that Dutt’s love for cars is not only limited to sporty models but has a very keen interest in big SUVs. While wishing Happy Birthday Dutt, let’s have a look at the cars owned by the popular Bollywood star and his love for ‘4545’ number plate.
1. Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography
The Range Rover Autobiography SUV is one of the latest cars in Sanjay Dutt’s collection. Priced at Rs 2.11 crore, the Range Rover Autobiography is owned by several other Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and others. The SUV is offered in two models - standard and long wheelbase.
2. Rolls Royce Ghost
The Rolls Royce Ghost is the most expensive car in Sanjay Dutt’s garage. The super luxury car was gifted to Sanjay Dutt by his wife Maanayata Dutt. The exotic sedan is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that produces 560 Bhp of power.
3. Ferrari 599 GTB
Sanjay Dutt is also a proud owner of Ferrari 599 GTB sports car that he reportedly bought in 2012. The iconic red colour Ferrari got everyone’s attention after it was used while filming Sharman Joshi starrer ‘Ferrari Ki Sawari’. The car is powered by a powerful 6.0-litre V12 naturally aspirated engine that produces a maximum power of 612 Bhp.
4. Audi R8
Sanjay Dutt has been spotted several times around in his black coloured Audi R8 sports car. The Audi R8 owned by Sanjay Dutt appears to be the first-generation model that is powered by a 4.2-litre V8, 32-valve engine that generates 420 hp of power.
5. Audi Q7
Audi Q7 SUV was also gifted to Sanjay Dutt by his wife Maanayata Dutt and the car is used by the star for his daily commute. Under the hood, Audi Q7 SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine that produces 245 Bhp.