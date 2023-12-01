Tesla Cybertruck finally launched, deliveries begin to customers, price starts at…

Headlines

'Here we go again': Chahal's social media post echoes excitement for ODI return

Meet IAS officer, whose father was killed, mother died of cancer, cleared UPSC, won justice for her father after 31 yrs

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 21 from today; check new rates in your city

Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal yearn for home in Dunki's second song

Animal Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer will be 'biggest blockbuster', say netizens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Here we go again': Chahal's social media post echoes excitement for ODI return

Meet IAS officer, whose father was killed, mother died of cancer, cleared UPSC, won justice for her father after 31 yrs

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 21 from today; check new rates in your city

Ratan Tata checks out Shantanu Naidu's SUV

9 healthier strawberry uses other than salads

Superfoods to soothe acid reflux, heartburn

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sam Bahadur Twitter review: Netizens hail Vicky Kaushal’s ‘terrific’ performance, call film masterpiece

Thank You For Coming OTT release: When, where to watch Bhumi Pednekar’s sex comedy film

Karan Johar slams Mannara Chopra for 'having double standards', calls her hypocrite: 'Jiska siirf ek hi kaam hai...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Tesla Cybertruck finally launched, deliveries begin to customers, price starts at…

The prices stated at the event are significantly higher than the $50,000 price range the tech billionaire had long said the vehicle would retail for.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Elon Musk-run Tesla has finally launched the long-awaited Cybertruck at a starting price of $60,990 (Rs 50,83,425) and delivered the vehicle to its first batch of customers. In an event held at the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, Musk delivered the truck to about a dozen people and predicted that it would usher in a new, more exciting era, reports The Verge.

The company also revealed updated details about the pricing, range, and features of the truck at the event.

The rear-wheel drive version of the electric truck will cost $60,990, up from $39,900 in 2019. It will have a range of 250 miles on a single charge. However, the model will not be available until 2025.

The dual-motor and tri-motor “Cyberbeast” versions will be available sooner, i.e. 2024, according to Tesla’s order page — and will be more powerful.

The AWD Cybertruck will cost $79,990, have a range of 340 miles, hit 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds, and have a top speed of 112 mph. The tri-motor trim will cost $99,990, produce 845 horsepower, 10,296 lb-ft of torque, and have a range of around 320 miles, the report mentioned.

The prices stated at the event are significantly higher than the $50,000 price range the tech billionaire had long said the vehicle would retail for.

At the event, Musk invited Tesla’s chief designer, Franz Von Holzhausen, to redo the infamous window strength demonstration from 2019, where he had previously attempted to smash the supposed armour-plated glass with a ball bearing but failed.

This time, Von Holzhausen threw a baseball, and the glass successfully withstood the projectile.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Animal Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol-starrer will be 'biggest blockbuster', say netizens

Emraan Hashmi opens up on chances of his Tiger 3 character Aatish getting a spinoff in YRF Spy Universe | Exclusive

India's highest-grossing film franchise has made Rs 2875 crore, much more than Baahubali, KGF, Housefull or Cop Universe

'We will tell Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi how politics...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Telangana polls

15 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat via email; over 5000 students, staff evacuated

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE