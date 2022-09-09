Search icon
Tata to launch Tata Tiago EV this month, followed by a range of electric vehicles

Tata Tiago EV will likely be India India's most affordable electric hatchback.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

Tata Tiago EV

Tata to roll out an electric version of the Tata Tiago later this month. The company announced the plan to roll out the Tata Tiago EV on World EV day. The new Tata Tiago electric vehicle will join the popular Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV in the company’s electric vehicles lineup. Announcing its plans on World EV Day, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said “we are committed to launch 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels.”

“Today, is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV.  As a leader, we are now pioneering the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level.” he added.

Tata Motors has established Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) with TPG Rise Climate to offer new mobility solutions. TPEM aims to ride the green wave and support the government’s vision to have 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030.

“We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88%. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand. Leveraging group synergies, we have also established Tata UniEVerse, a one of its kind EV ecosystem, which is further propelling the EV adoption.” said Shailesh Chandra.

On the eve of World EV Day, Mahindra also launched its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400 EV.

