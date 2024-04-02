Tata teams up with BMW Group, to together develop…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Khatri eyed for Bigg Boss OTT season 3 debut

Spiritual Subtleness: Premanand ji Maharaj

Meerut Lok Sabha constituency: Check key candidates, polling date, result and other details

Big relief for AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll 2024: Sanjay Singh gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

PepsiCo India plans to invest Rs 1266 crore, will set up new flavour manufacturing facility in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meerut Lok Sabha constituency: Check key candidates, polling date, result and other details

Big relief for AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll 2024: Sanjay Singh gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning actress, passes away at 97

Healthy wheat flour alternatives

Amazing pictures of Orion Nebula by NASA

Magnesium-rich foods for improving bone health and immunity in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning actress, passes away at 97

Jackky Bhagnani reveals how Govinda reacted to Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'It's not...'

Ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-Maidaan clash, Akshay Kumar has this message for Ajay Devgn, deets inside

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Tata teams up with BMW Group, to together develop…

The JV will commence operations with 100 employees and intends to grow to a four-digit number in the following years.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

article-main
BMW Group and Tata Technologies
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BMW Group and Tata Technologies has announced they are establishing an automotive software and IT development hub with locations in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The new joint venture (JV) will deliver automotive software, including software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions for BMW Group’s premium vehicles and digital transformation solutions for its business IT.

The JV will commence operations with 100 employees and intends to grow to a four-digit number in the following years, the companies said in a statement.

“In international comparison, India boasts a large number of talents with outstanding software skills, who can contribute to our software competence,” said Christoph Grote, SVP of Software and E/E Architecture at BMW Group.

Developing vehicle software for the BMW Group means working with top-class processes and tools, which, in turn, gives “Indian software engineers the chance to shape state-of-the-art, premium automotive experiences in future fields such as highly automated driving and artificial intelligence,” he noted.

The main development and operations activities will be established at Bengaluru and Pune. In Chennai, the focus shall be on business IT solutions.

The JV will leverage Tata Technologies’ digital engineering expertise and talent pool in the country to contribute to the BMW Group’s strategic expansion of software coding capabilities across global IT hubs and 24/7 operations.

“Our collaboration with the BMW Group demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers across the world,” said Warren Harris, CEO and MD of Tata Technologies.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Extreme heat likely in April-June: IMD says these states expected to face worst impact

PepsiCo India plans to invest Rs 1266 crore, will set up new flavour manufacturing facility in…

Avinash Tiwary reacts to Madgaon Express' low box office performance despite good reviews: 'I do not understand...'

Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, friends with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; millionaire heir worth...

Big relief for AAP ahead of Lok Sabha poll 2024: Sanjay Singh gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement