Skoda Superb makes a comeback in India, costs more than Mercedes-Benz SUV at Rs…

Skoda Auto India had briefly halted the availability of the Superb with India’s implementation of BS6-2 norms in April 2023.

Skoda Auto India will be re-introducing its flagship sedan, the Superb, to the Indian market at a price of Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom), making it more expensive than the Mercedes-Benz GLA. The Superb will be available exclusively in the Laurin & Klement trim and will be restricted to 100 cars brought into the market as Fully Built Units (FBU). The Superb gets powerful 2.0 TSI EVO turbo petrol making 140kW (190ps) and 320Nm of torque. For Indian customers, the Superb will be available exclusively with the 7-speed DSG transmission.

Skoda Auto India had briefly halted the availability of the Superb with India’s implementation of BS6-2 norms in April 2023. However, continued customer demand for the Superb has resulted in the company re-introducing the luxury sedan in limited numbers with an upgrade to the FBU European EU6 engine to meet BS6-2 emissions.

The Superb comes with boot space of 625 litres, which can be expanded to 1,760 litres with the rear seats folded. Combined with its unique notchback design, the Superb offers unparalleled access and versatility unique among sedans, luxury limos and even luxury SUVs. The boot also houses the virtual pedal allowing customers to access the rear storage with a mere swing of their leg.

The Superb gets a new 26cm Virtual Cockpit for the driver. And the in-car interface is handled by a 23.36cm Columbus system with support for wireless charging and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The front gets 12-way adjustable electric seats with the driver’s seat getting a massage and memory function. The multifunction leather steering wheel hosts the DSG shifting paddles and adopts a two-spoke design with black stitching. The cabin gets Tri-zone Climate Control with the Air Care function and an LED interior light pack.

Above all, the Superb gets a segment-exclusive Dynamic Chassis Control that allows the driver to select between four pre-set suspension modes and one individual mode. Passengers are treated to audio from a 11-speaker, 1-subwoofer, 610W Canton Sound System.

The Superb houses Full LED headlights with washers. These are ably supported by LED fog lamps with cornering function. The rear taillights are full LEDs with Dynamic Turn Indicators. Further, the Superb features Fatigue/Drowsiness detection and Park Assist with Emergency Braking Assist and 360 degree camera.

Besides, the Superb is equipped with 9 airbags and has earned a full 5-stars for both adult and child occupants in Euro NCAP crash tests. Together with the Kodiaq luxury 4x4 with its 5-stars for adults and children under Euro NCAP and the Kushaq and Slavia earning a full 5-stars for adults and children under Global NCAP, the Superb continues with Skoda Auto India’s legacy of continuing to offer a fully-crash-tested, 5-star safe fleet for Indian customers.

The Superb will be available exclusively in the Laurin & Klement trim. It comes in the all-new Rosso Brunello and Water World Green colours along with the previously offered Magic Black shade. Power is put down via 45.72cm (R18) stylish Propus Aero alloys, and the front fenders are adorned with a prominent Laurin & Klement inscription as part of the L&K package. Skoda Auto India’s exclusive batch of 100 Superbs will be retailed in India through the FBU route.