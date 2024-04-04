Skoda Superb makes a comeback in India, costs more than Mercedes-Benz SUV at Rs…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

Viral video: Anger mounts over viral video showing Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor covered in paan stains

Meet actress whose body was found 3 days after death, was locked in mental asylum, accused Big B of kidnapping..

Julia Garner's casting as Silver Surfer in Marvel's The Fantastic Four leads to online rants: 'Killed by wokeness'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

Viral video: Anger mounts over viral video showing Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor covered in paan stains

10 breakfast options to avoid for heart health

8 fruits, vegetables to boost brain development in kids

8 fruits to eat during heatwave for staying hydrated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Meet actress whose body was found 3 days after death, was locked in mental asylum, accused Big B of kidnapping..

Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest flop lost Rs 90 crore, created controversy, shows got cancelled, director has no films since

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Skoda Superb makes a comeback in India, costs more than Mercedes-Benz SUV at Rs…

Skoda Auto India had briefly halted the availability of the Superb with India’s implementation of BS6-2 norms in April 2023.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

article-main
Skoda Superb
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Skoda Auto India will be re-introducing its flagship sedan, the Superb, to the Indian market at a price of Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom), making it more expensive than the Mercedes-Benz GLA. The Superb will be available exclusively in the Laurin & Klement trim and will be restricted to 100 cars brought into the market as Fully Built Units (FBU). The Superb gets powerful 2.0 TSI EVO turbo petrol making 140kW (190ps) and 320Nm of torque. For Indian customers, the Superb will be available exclusively with the 7-speed DSG transmission. 

Skoda Auto India had briefly halted the availability of the Superb with India’s implementation of BS6-2 norms in April 2023. However, continued customer demand for the Superb has resulted in the company re-introducing the luxury sedan in limited numbers with an upgrade to the FBU European EU6 engine to meet BS6-2 emissions.

The Superb comes with boot space of 625 litres, which can be expanded to 1,760 litres with the rear seats folded. Combined with its unique notchback design, the Superb offers unparalleled access and versatility unique among sedans, luxury limos and even luxury SUVs. The boot also houses the virtual pedal allowing customers to access the rear storage with a mere swing of their leg.

The Superb gets a new 26cm Virtual Cockpit for the driver. And the in-car interface is handled by a 23.36cm Columbus system with support for wireless charging and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The front gets 12-way adjustable electric seats with the driver’s seat getting a massage and memory function. The multifunction leather steering wheel hosts the DSG shifting paddles and adopts a two-spoke design with black stitching. The cabin gets Tri-zone Climate Control with the Air Care function and an LED interior light pack.

Above all, the Superb gets a segment-exclusive Dynamic Chassis Control that allows the driver to select between four pre-set suspension modes and one individual mode. Passengers are treated to audio from a 11-speaker, 1-subwoofer, 610W Canton Sound System.

The Superb houses Full LED headlights with washers. These are ably supported by LED fog lamps with cornering function. The rear taillights are full LEDs with Dynamic Turn Indicators. Further, the Superb features Fatigue/Drowsiness detection and Park Assist with Emergency Braking Assist and 360 degree camera.  

Besides, the Superb is equipped with 9 airbags and has earned a full 5-stars for both adult and child occupants in Euro NCAP crash tests. Together with the Kodiaq luxury 4x4 with its 5-stars for adults and children under Euro NCAP and the Kushaq and Slavia earning a full 5-stars for adults and children under Global NCAP, the Superb continues with Skoda Auto India’s legacy of continuing to offer a fully-crash-tested, 5-star safe fleet for Indian customers.

The Superb will be available exclusively in the Laurin & Klement trim. It comes in the all-new Rosso Brunello and Water World Green colours along with the previously offered Magic Black shade. Power is put down via 45.72cm (R18) stylish Propus Aero alloys, and the front fenders are adorned with a prominent Laurin & Klement inscription as part of the L&K package. Skoda Auto India’s exclusive batch of 100 Superbs will be retailed in India through the FBU route.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate, got AIR 77 in IIT-JEE, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? South star, fiancee of Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, know their love story's Ambani link

Two Indian delicacies are among 50 best lamb dishes in the world

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement