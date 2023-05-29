'Shubman Gill's Mahindra Thar must be growling with pride': Anand Mahindra lauds ace GT batter

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is a proud owner of the Mahindra Thar SUV that was gifted to him by Anand Mahindra after his stellar performance against Australia in 2021. Now, the Indian billionaire believes that Gill’s Mahindra Thar SUV must be gowling with pride due to his phenomenal batting in the IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill is currently the highest run scorer in the IPL 2023 and he will be facing Chennai Super Kings tonight (May 29) in the finale of the tournament that has been moved to the reserve day due the continuous rain pouring in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Ahead of GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final clash, Shubman Gill is believed to secure the orange cap by a huge margin. “This man is the new Indian run-machine. That Thar we gifted him must be purring (growling?) with pride every time he puts his pedal to the metal…” Anand Mahindra wrote in a tweet.

With an average of 60.79, Shubman Gill has scored 3 centuries and 4 half-centuries this IPL season. He has scored 851 runs in total, the batter at the second position is RCB’s skipper Faf Du Plessis who scored 730 runs. Shubman Gill is said to be the future star of the Indian cricket team and after IPL, he will be seen in the WTC final against Australia.

Shubman Gill’s batting has forced many to become his fans and the list includes cricketing legends including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.