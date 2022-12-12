Search icon
'Ratan Tata's Dream Car Tata Nano in new Avtaar': Misleading post doing rounds on social media

Tata Nano was launched by Tata Motors in 2008 as India's most affordable car.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Tata Nano was launched by Ratan Tata at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Group’s former Chairman Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated industrialists in India. His philanthropy and plans to cater the Indian market has always been appreciated by the citizens. Ratan Tata’s ideology and ethics have made him quite popular on social media platforms and we often see fake quotes attributing him going viral on the internet. Now, another fake post about Ratan Tata and Tata Motors’ iconic car Tata Nano is doing rounds on the internet. The post claims that Tata Motors is gearing up to launch Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano in a new avatar. The post also has an image of the rumoured Tata Nano EV.

“Ratan Tata Ji’s Dream Car ‘Tata Nano’ is going to be Launched in India in its new Avtaar, this Avtaar of Tata Nano will be in the form of Electric Car, which can cost between Rs 2-3 lakhs,” the viral social media post reads. The car in the viral post sure does look impressive and futuristic, however it is not a Tata Nano. The car in the misleading social media post is a Toyota Aygo hatchback which is not sold in India. Toyota Aygo is a compact hatchback from the Japanese automaker that is powered by a 998cc petrol engine and gets a features loaded cabin.

 

 

Although the viral post with an image of Ratan Tata and the Toyota Aygo hatchback is misleading, it can not be ruled out that Tata Motors may launch an electrified version of Tata Nano soon. Reports suggest that the company may utilise Tata Nano’s X3 platform to implement an EV drivetrain. In the last few months, Tata Motors has launched a range of electric cars in India and with the growing popularity of compact EVs in India, the Tata Nano EV can be expected to be a game changer.

Also read: BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at Rs 69.20 lakh; Features, design and more

 

