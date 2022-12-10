BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at Rs 69.20 lakh; Features, design and more

BMW M340i xDrive launched in India at Rs 69.20 lakh

BMW M340i xDrive is launched in India, priced at Rs 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Launching with the BMW X7 refresh and the BMW XM SUVs is the new saloon from the German carmaker. The latest iteration of the vehicle, which was introduced earlier this year, has updated styling and improved performance. The sedan's overall attractiveness to buyers in this market class has been boosted by the addition of several cutting-edge features.

The BMW M340i xDrive, like the other new BMWs, has a number of external revisions that bring it in line with the company's new design language. BMW's most current generation of the 340i has a revised front fascia with a kidney grille, updated LED daytime running lights, and new alloy wheels.

The saloon's interior is now concealed with identical materials. The car's dashboard has been upgraded with a curved display that is integrated into a single component. The screen has a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen as part of a completely digital instrument cluster. All of the brand-new BMWs have identical displays.

The BMW M340i xDrive is powered by a 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine, which generates 368 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The M Sport exhaust system provides a distinctive tone to go along with it. It is the fastest BMW ever built in the country, with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds.

It is coupled to a paddle-shiftable 8-speed automatic gearbox. In addition to the xDrive all-wheel drive technology and selectable driving modes, there are other features available. The BMW Performance Control System, Variable Sport Steering, M Sport Brakes, and M Sport Differential are just a few of the other mechanical upgrades.