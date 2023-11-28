New Renault Duster revealed in leaked images ahead of global debut, check details

2024 Renault Duster gets inspiration from the Bigster concept with a wide horizontal grille and Y-shaped LEDs on each end.

Renault Duster or Dacia Duster is one of the most popular midsize SUVs across the globe. The SUV once used to dominate the segment before disappearing from the Indian market. As India awaits for the SUV to come back to India, the next-gen Renault Duster has been revealed in leaked images ahead of its global debut on November 29. As anticipated, the new 2024 Renault Duster comes with a fresh front fascia unlike any other SUV in the market. Once launched in India, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and others.

The new Renault Duster gets inspiration from the Bigster concept with a wide horizontal grille and Y-shaped LEDs on each end. The SUV will be based on the CMF-B platform. Just like the headlamps, the taillamps are also Y-shaped. The squared-off wheel arches with cladding give it a distinctive look.

Although not much is known about the interiors of the car, the leaked image does show that the SUV sports a digital instrument cluster. Reports suggest that the new Duster will have all the bells and whistles that are offered by the rival brands.

Under the hood, the new Duster is expected to get a range of petrol engines. The SUV will likely get engine options of 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 118 BHP, a 1.2-litre petrol hybrid with 138 BHP and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol flex-fuel engine with a peak output of 168 BHP.