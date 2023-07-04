New Kia Seltos 2023 breaks cover in India, bookings to open soon

Kia India has officially revealed the much-awaited 2023 Seltos facelift for the Indian market, showcasing significant upgrades in both exterior and interior features. Starting from July 14, 2023, customers can book the revamped Kia Seltos.

Variants and color options:

The Kia Seltos facelift will be available in three exciting variants - X-Line, GT-Line, and Tech Line. Enthusiasts can choose from eight appealing exterior paint schemes, including two attractive matte graphite finish options.

Exterior upgrades:

The refreshed Kia Seltos boasts redesigned LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) seamlessly integrated into the LED headlamps, complemented by LED turn indicators and updated signature tiger nose accents. The SUV now sits on stunning 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The Seltos makeover has attractive twin exhaust tips and newly created LED linked taillamps up front. For added convenience, the top-spec models will also include an electrically driven tailgate.

Interior enhancements:

Inside the cabin, the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift impresses with its choice of Black/Grey or Black/Camel Brown dual-tone interior themes. The highlight is the dual 10.25-inch displays, which include a touchscreen infotainment system and a fully-digital TFT instrument cluster at the center console. A notable addition is the voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, a step up from the previous single-pane roof. A dual-zone automatic air conditioner, an air purifier, ambient lighting with LED sound mood lights, ventilated front seats with an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and an 8-speaker premium Bose audio system are a few further standout features.

Engine specifications:

Under the hood, the Kia Seltos facelift boasts a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, generating an impressive 158 hp of power and 253 Nm of maximum torque. Customers can choose from five transmission options, including Manual, Semi-Automatic, and Fully-Automatic gearbox. Additionally, the facelift continues to offer the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options from the previous generation model.

Safety Features:

Kia India takes safety seriously, equipping the 2023 Seltos facelift with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) at Level 2, offering 17 autonomous features like adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and Autonomous Emergency Braking. The SUV also features 15 passive safety features, such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, ISOFIX anchorages, and more, ensuring the well-being of both driver and passengers.

Read more: Maruti Suzuki Invicto, brand’s most premium car, to launch in India tomorrow