Maruti Suzuki Invicto, brand’s most premium car, to launch in India tomorrow

Maruti has confirmed that the new Invicto MPV will be powered by the Toyota Innova Hycross' 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine that produces 183hp and is mated to the e-CVT transmission.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki will launch its largest and most feature-rich car till date, Maruti Suzuki Invicto, in India tomorrow (July 5). Based in Toyota Innova Hycross, the new Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the fourth car under Toyota and Suzuki’s partnership. Over the last few weeks, Maruti Suzuki has revealed several key features of the MPV such as panoramic sunroof, rear sunshade, ventilated front seats, powered seats, 360-degree parking camera, ventilated seats and more. The company started accepting bookings for the new car last month on June 19.

The Invicto will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform, which means Maruti will have to pay royalty to Toyota for the same. Maruti is also expected to retain both 7- and 8-seater configurations for the Invicto. Although Maruti Suzuki officially confirmed the car’s debut last month, leaks and rumours around the same have been surfacing on the internet for quite a while now. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be the brand’s first model priced over Rs 20 lakh.

Maruti has confirmed that the new Invicto MPV will be powered by the Toyota Innova Hycross' 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine that produces 183hp and is mated to the e-CVT transmission. The company is also expected to offer a 2.0-litre petrol unit that makes 173hp. The Invicto will also be the first Maruti car ever that will only be offered with automatic transmission.

