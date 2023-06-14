Search icon
Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings to commence from June 19, brand’s largest car till date

The Invicto will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform, which means Maruti will have to pay royalty to Toyota for the same. Maruti is also expected to retain both 7- and 8-seater configurations for the Invicto.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto, the company’s largest car till date, will make its Indian debut on July 6 and ahead of the launch, the brand will start accepting bookings for the car from June 19. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be the fourth car made under Toyota and Suzuki’s partnership. The car will be based on the new Toyota Innova Hycross MPV and will share most of the elements with it. Although Maruti Suzuki officially confirmed the car’s debut this month, leaks and rumours around the same have been surfacing on the internet for quite a while now. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be the brand’s first model priced over Rs 20 lakh.

Maruti has confirmed that the new Invicto MPV will be powered by the Toyota Innova Hycross' 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine that produces 183hp and is mated to the e-CVT transmission. The company is also expected to offer a 2.0-litre petrol unit that makes 173hp. The Invicto will also be the first Maruti car ever that will only be offered with automatic transmission.

The Invicto will be based on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform, which means Maruti will have to pay royalty to Toyota for the same. Maruti is also expected to retain both 7- and 8-seater configurations for the Invicto.

