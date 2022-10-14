Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Alturas G4 available with up to Rs 2 lakh discount this Diwali

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra, one of India's most prolific UV producers, is now running promotional discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on 2022, Scorpio Classic, XUV300, Alturas G4 and others. In an effort to boost SUV sales over the holiday season, Mahindra is offering steep discounts on its vehicles. Mahindra Scorpio N, Thar, and XUV700 are three of the most popular sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in India, but unfortunately, none of these models are discounted during this festive sale. According to Gaadwaadi's reports, these price cuts are made up of a mix of cash rebates, currency exchange perks, and internal company savings.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic

During this holiday season, you may save up to Rs 1,75,000 off the price of recently launched Mahindra Scorpio Classic. A Rs 20,000 accessory bundle and a Rs 10,000 exchange incentive are included. In addition, there are corporate discounts available for Rs 10,000.

Mahindra XUV300

Prices for the Mahindra XUV300 might be reduced by as much as Rs 29,000 in certain variants. As an added bonus, customers will get Rs. 10,000 in free extras, Rs. 25,000 in exchange benefits, and Rs. 4,000 in discounts for large orders.

Mahindra Marazzo

Benefit from up to Rs 5,200 in corporate discounts, up to Rs 20,000 in cash savings on certain models, and up to Rs 15,000 in exchange benefits when you purchase a Mahindra Marazzo.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Customers may save up to Rs 11,500 with corporate discounts, Rs 2,20,000 with cash discounts, Rs 20,000 with accessory discounts, and Rs 5,000 with exchange advantages when purchasing a Mahindra Alturas G4.



Mahindra Bolero Neo

Discounts of up to Rs 4,000 are available to businesses, in addition to the consumer cash savings of Rs 6,500 and accessory discounts of Rs 8,500 on the Mahindra Bolero Neo. SUV purchasers may take advantage of a Rs 4,000 corporate discount and an exchange bonus of R 15,000.