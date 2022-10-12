Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind

Because Jaguar, a British automaker, is moving to an all-electric lineup, the F-Type 75 is its final model year.

Jaguar has announced the F-TYPE 75 special edition for Indian buyers in honour of the 75th anniversary of Jaguar sports cars and the last Model Year of the F-TYPE. This comes before Jaguar's planned transition to electric vehicles in 2025. For its last year on the market, the Jaguar F-TYPE 75 special edition will be available worldwide with a 300hp four-cylinder engine or one of two 5.0-liter supercharged V8 producing 450hp or 575hp (in the F-Type R).

In honour of this special edition, we provide the accompanying photo gallery.