Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind

Because Jaguar, a British automaker, is moving to an all-electric lineup, the F-Type 75 is its final model year.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 11, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

Jaguar has announced the F-TYPE 75 special edition for Indian buyers in honour of the 75th anniversary of Jaguar sports cars and the last Model Year of the F-TYPE. This comes before Jaguar's planned transition to electric vehicles in 2025. For its last year on the market, the Jaguar F-TYPE 75 special edition will be available worldwide with a 300hp four-cylinder engine or one of two 5.0-liter supercharged V8 producing 450hp or 575hp (in the F-Type R).

In honour of this special edition, we provide the accompanying photo gallery.

Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition
With 2023 being the last year of production for the ICE F-Type, Jaguar has painstakingly honed its features. Specifically, the 5.0-liter V8 engine that is turbocharged and identifies this model.

Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition,
The 75th Anniversary Edition will only be available with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 petrol engine from Jaguar.

Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition,
The V8 engine generates 448bhp and 580Nm of torque. The vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 285 km/h and can accelerate from zero to one hundred km/h in 4.6 seconds.

Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition
Ebony Suedecloth for the headliner and Windsor leather for the seats are just two examples of how the custom modifications improve the already plush inside of the F-Type. The car's profile now now appears as a motif on the door sills and above the 12.3-inch touchscreen, making this a one-of-a-kind upgrade.

Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition,
Since the XK120's debut in 1948, Jaguar has been known for producing high-quality sports vehicles. Afterwards came the equally legendary XK150, XK140, and E-Type.

