Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition unveiled, gets new Grasmere Green colour

Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition

Land Rover is marking the 75th anniversary of its iconic Defender SUV with a special edition called Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition. Available in 90 or 110 body designs, the Defender 75th Limited Edition has an exclusive exterior design theme with unique detailing, finished in iconic Grasmere Green paint with complementing wheels and interior finishes.

The exterior finish introduces Grasmere Green to the Defender line-up for the first time – a hue reserved exclusively for the 75th Limited Edition – with 50.8 cm (20) alloy wheels also in Grasmere Green with matching centre caps. Completing the exterior enhancements are a unique 75 Years graphic and Ceres Silver bumpers.

Defender’s interior has received similar treatment, with the Cross Car Beam finished in brushed Grasmere Green Powder Coat and laser-etched detailing on Cross Car Beam end caps. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony, with the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material – the most robust fabric available on Defender.

The Limited Edition is based on the high-specification HSE, with comprehensive standard equipment. Innovative technology includes 3D Surround Camera, Configurable Terrain Response, Meridian Sound System, Matrix LED front lighting, 28.95 cm (11.4) Pivi Pro infotainment system, Head-Up Display and Wireless Device Charger.

All 75th Limited Edition models also feature a Folding Fabric Roof or the option of a Sliding Panoramic Roof, while superior comfort is provided by 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel and Three Zone Climate Control. An Electrically Deployable Tow Bar and All-Season tyres can be added as options for enhanced capability.

Powertrain choices include the powerful and efficient P400e plug-in Electric Hybrid (PHEV) on 110 models, in addition to P400 and D300 Ingenium petrol and diesel options, both utilising Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology to optimise power delivery and fuel economy by harnessing energy normally lost under deceleration and braking.