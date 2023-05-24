Hyundai Exter SUV launching India on July 10: Design, engine, features and more

Hyundai Exter SUV

Hyundai Exter SUV will be launched in India on July 10. The new Hyundai Exter is the smallest SUV in the brand’s portfolio and it is already available for bookings. The Korean automakers have revealed almost everything about the new SUV ahead of the launch and the interested buyers are keen to know the price of the upcoming feature-loaded car. The new Hyundai Exter is the first micro-SUV from the Korean automaker and it will compete against the likes of Tata Punch, Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Hyundai Exter: Design

The Exter features a prominent looking Parametric Front Grille that highlights this SUVs modern appeal. The exceptional SUV design is amplified with H-Signature LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps and Sporty Skid Plate, while the unique Exter emblem on the front highlights this SUV’s bespoke appeal.

The dynamic side is further accentuated with Diamond Cut Alloy wheels housed in blacked out wheel arches and side sill cladding that builds on this SUV’s outdoorsy persona. Hyundai Exter also features a floating roof design which is further enhanced with Parametric Design C-Pillar garnish and Sporty bridge type Roof Rails that summarizes this SUV’s youthful and modern persona.

Hyundai Exter: Engine

HMI will offer the Hyundai Exter in 5 trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. The SUV will get a new ‘Ranger Khaki’ colour option as well. Hyundai Exter is equipped with 3 powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter: Features

The Exter comes with 1st in segment smart sunroof and dual camera dashcam. Exter will have 26 safety features available across all variants and as an option on entry trims (E & S). These include 1st in Segment features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control). Further, Hyundai Exter boasts of standard safety features like 3-Point Seat Belt & seatbelt reminder (all seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, Burglar Alarm and many more.

HMI has equipped Hyundai Exter with over 40 advanced safety features that include headlamp escort function, auto headlamps, ISOFIX, rear defogger and rear parking camera.