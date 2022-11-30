Search icon
Ferrari F50 faces battery issue, owner asks for help to push start luxury sports car

In the video, six men can be seen pushing a Ferrari F50 sports car on the road.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

Ferrari F50 can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.87 seconds. It has a top speed of 325 kmph.

Asking strangers to push when your car breaks down can be embarrassing and the feeling gets worse when it is an expensive sports car like a Ferrari F50. It's pretty rare to see people pushing an exotic Ferrari F50 but Brazilian Instagram account exoticsbrazil has managed to get a video of such an incident.

In the video, six men can be seen pushing a Ferrari F50 sports car on the road. The traffic of the road is light which makes it easier to push the exotic car out. In the video, it is not known what is the problem with the car but one can assume that the Ferrari must be facing issues with battery, cable, alternator or starter.

Issues with these car components are quite common and one can face them anytime. Luckily the Ferrari owner knew the trick to start a car that’s facing such a problem. So he asked a few men to push the Ferrari F50 and popped the clutch which helped him to get the car up and running. You can watch the viral video below.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@exoticsbrazil)

 

The Ferrari F50 is an iconic car with fans all over the globe. Unveiled in 1995 at the Geneva Motor Show, the car is limited to 349 examples. The massive engine of the car churns out 512 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 471 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.87 seconds. It has a top speed of 325 kmph.

