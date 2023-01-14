Citroen C3 EV India launch soon, officially teased

Citroen C3 (Representational Image)

Citroen is all set to enter the electric vehicle (EV) market in India and will shortly release an EV based on the C3. The fact that established automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have yet to join the segment might benefit Citroen. The freshly released Tata Tiago EV is its sole real competitor in the electric vehicle segment.

As part of its C-cubed initiative for innovative vehicles, Citroen will introduce the C3 electric car. Citron intends to roll out a fleet of cheap, space-saving compacts under this strategy. The CMP platform, developed by Citroen, will serve as the foundation for all of these vehicles. In addition to the domestic market, Citroen cars manufactured in India will seek out foreign customers.

The C3 Electric might have a range comparable to the Tiago EV, given that Citroen plans to sell it for a reasonable price. It seems that C3 will have a slightly increased range in order to better compete with the Tiago EV. The upcoming all-electric Citroen C3 electric has been teased in a video.

Much of the C3's equipment list will be carried over from the petrol version. Features like a wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interface, a touchscreen infotainment system, and voice commands with Siri and Google Assistant are among the highlights. High-speed warning system, speed-sensitive auto door lock, engine immobiliser, and rear parking sensors are all part of the safety package. Citroen has partnered with JIO-BP for its charging infrastructure.

Citroen intends to release a slew of additional goods in India after the C3 Electric's success there. Larger vehicles like SUVs and MPVs will be included. Currently, Citroen automobiles are being produced in their facility in Thiruvallur, a suburb of Chennai in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Citroen may consider increasing production or even introducing whole new factories to keep up with consumer demand.

Citroen plans to achieve a high degree of localisation for its electric vehicles. The battery packs are the only significant component that must be imported. The firm's current assessment is that finding suitable local sources of batteries may be impossible. Citroen may switch to battery packs made in the region if it develops. Citroen is optimistic about the Indian EV market, projecting that EV sales would account for 5-10% of the country's total automobile sales by 2025. According to projections made by the business, EV market share might reach 25% by 2030.