Australian World Cup star batter buys Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, watch video

Australian World Cup legend has bought the Everest White shade of the SUV which is also available in India. In the video he said that he likes the metallic finish on this paint, which gives it a premium feel. Watch the video below.

Australia World Cup legend Matthew Hayden has bought a new Mahindra Scorpio-N for himself. The Mahindra Scorpio-N is one of the most selling SUVs in India and it is also the best seller for Mahindra. Mahindra Scorpio-N is not just limited to India and it is sold in other countries including Australia, South Africa and others. World Cup winning batter for Australia Matthew Hayden has been the face of Mahindra in Australia and recently took delivery of his very own Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV. Video of Matthew Hayden taking delivery of the SUV has been shared by Mahindra Australia’s YouTube channel.

Australia legend Matthew Hayden has bought the Everest White shade of the SUV which is also available in India. In the video he said that he likes the metallic finish on this paint, which gives it a premium feel. Watch the video below.





At the front, the all new Scorpio-N dons fierce cladding and a full-width front grille featuring chrome talons. The grille resembles the one seen on the Mahindra XUV 700. It features signature front double barrel LED headlamps and sting like DRLs encasing the fog lamps. Sequential LED turn indicators add a contemporary touch to the Scorpio-N's design. The new 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels provide a better stance to the car.

The Scorpio-N gets 2.2-litre diesel engine with 175 PS power and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 200 PS power. Both the engines come with 6-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions equipped with the segment first ‘shift-by-cable’ technology. The car comes with three driving modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom. Zip for easy control and smooth riding. Zap for a Mahindra SUV performance. Zoom to amp it up for a more engaging and potent drive quality.