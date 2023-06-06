Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s daughter had her first ride in Lamborghini Urus SUV

Akash Ambani's daughter in Lamborghini Urus

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were blessed with a baby daughter last week. The baby Ambani made India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani grandfather for the fourth time. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s family, friends and fans are celebrating the arrival of Prithvi Ambani’s sibling. Being Mukesh Ambani’s grandkid is a lucky affair and that’s why, the first ride of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s daughter was in a car that many of us can only dream of buying. When Mukesh Ambani was bringing the baby Ambani back from Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta and mother Nita Ambani were seen with the newest member of the Ambani family in a Lamborghini Urus sportscar. Mukesh Ambani left in a separate Mercedes-Maybach saloon along with a massive convoy that would easily cost more than Rs 50 crore.

The family took the newest Ambani to Shloka Mehta’s home first. The Mukesh Ambani family convoy included Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, Mercedes-Maybach S580 and a range of expensive cars. Surprisingly, the most expensive car in the convoy, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, was vacant with just the driver in it.

When the family left the hospital after receiving Akash Ambani’s daughter, the paparazzis were able to spot more than 20 SUVs and saloons worth over Rs 50 crore. Mukesh Ambani, being India’s biggest industrialist, has to carry a huge amount of security with him whenever he travels and his convoy is a sight to behold for any automotive fan. The Ambani family convoy consists of a range of exotic cars and luxury SUVs that are quite rare on the Indian roads.