Actor Ram Kapoor takes delivery of Ferrari Portofino convertible worth over Rs 3.50 crore

Screen Grab

Ram Kapoor, an Indian actor well-known for his appearances in films and television programmes like Bade Acche lagte hain and Kasamh Se, recently dropped more than Rs 3.50 crore on a brand-new Ferrari Portofino. The actor just added a Ferrari Portofino Convertible to his garage, which has a retractable roof. That's not the only high-end vehicle the actor has, either. The Porsche 911 Carrera S that Ram Kapoor owns is worth more than Rs 1.8 crore. The actor has joined the ranks of other celebs who own Ferraris, like Bhushan Kumar, Naga Chaitanya, and others, thanks to his latest purchase.

It was Vee12 YouTube channel that posted the photo of Ram Kapoor and his Ferrari Portofino. The actor drives a classic red Ferrari, the brand's hallmark colour. The Rosso Corsa colour scheme was named by the Italian automaker. The vehicle is also available in a wide variety of various colours, including the aforementioned "blue pozzi," "black," "giallo modena," "rosso mugello," "grey alloy," "grey silverstone," "nero dayton," and many more.

In addition to its stunning appearance, Ram Kapoor's Ferrari Portofino also has impressive performance. The vehicle is driven by Ferrari’s famous 3.8-litre V8 engine, which produces 600 horsepower and 760 Nm of peak torque. A speed of 100 k/hr can be attained in 3.5 seconds with this much power. If pushed to its limits, it can reach speeds of up to 200 k/hr in only 10.9 seconds. Plus, the V8 engine allows Ferrari Portofino to reach speeds of up to 320 kph.

Previous to this, Ram had a Porsche 911 Carrera S, a rear-mounted 6-cylinder powerhouse capable of generating 420 PS of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. In only 4.2 seconds, you can get from 0 to 100 km/h. There is a limit of 308 km/h for the 911 Carrera S. In India, the price is Rs 1.8 Crore.