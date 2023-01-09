2023 Mahindra Thar RWD 4X2 finally launched in India, Rs 3.6 lakh cheaper than 4X4 model

Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD

Mahindra has finally launched the new 2023 Thar in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new 2023 Mahindra Thar is a 4X2 RWD version and comes with petrol and diesel engine options. The new Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD is offered in three trims - AX(O) Hard Top Diesel MT, LX Hard Top Diesel MT, and LX Hard Top Petrol AT. The AX(O) Hard Top Diesel MT trim of Mahindra Thar is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The LX Hard Top Diesel MT, and LX Hard Top Petrol AT trims of Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD are priced at Rs 10.99 lakh and 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The new Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD also gets two new colour options apart from the existing ones - Blazing Bronze and Everest White. Along with this, the automaker has also introduced four new accessory packs comprising exterior and interior styling options.

The Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 117 BHP and 300 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and it produces 150 BHP and 320 Nm of torque.

In terms of features, the new Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD will get almost every feature offered in 4X4 that including 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Electronic Brake Locking Differential, ESP with Roll-over Mitigation, Hill Hold and Hill Decent Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Tyre Direction Monitoring System.