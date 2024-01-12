DNA TV Show: Why US, UK launched massive strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023, Houthi rebels have carried out about 28 attacks on merchant ships of different countries.

The US and British militaries launched a massive strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday. The military targets included air defence and coastal radar sites, drone and missile storage and launching locations. But why did the US and UK launch a strike against Houthi? Recently, Houthi rebels have captured the Red Sea area in Yemen. Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists, Houthi rebels have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. Houthi rebels carried out most of the attacks when cargo ships from different countries were crossing the Suez Canal and passing through the Red Sea. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023, Houthi rebels have carried out about 28 attacks on merchant ships of different countries.



Last December, Armed Houthi rebels jumped from a helicopter on a cargo ship called 'Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea and hijacked it. There were 25 crew members on the ship. This cargo ship was hijacked and taken to a port in Yemen. Houthi rebels released a video from the incident, challenging America and Israel. Due to this, the reaction has come in the form of bombing in Yemen. US President Joe Biden has given a strict warning to the Houthi rebels, saying that American military forces, along with the United Kingdom and Australia, and others successfully carried out attacks on several targets in Yemen.

Biden has said that America will not put the freedom of navigation at risk in the world's most important commercial route. The Houthi rebels, enraged by the attacks by America and Britain, have also warned that the Western countries will have to pay a heavy price for the attacks on them. This is happening for the first time that the international community is concerned about the security of sea routes of trade. Many countries including America, China, Israel, Britain, India are seen together and the reason for this is the attacks taking place in the Red Sea.