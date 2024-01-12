DNA TV Show: Why US, UK launched massive strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why US, UK launched massive strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023, Houthi rebels have carried out about 28 attacks on merchant ships of different countries.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

article-main
DNA TV Show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The US and British militaries launched a massive strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday. The military targets included air defence and coastal radar sites, drone and missile storage and launching locations. But why did the US and UK launch a strike against Houthi? Recently, Houthi rebels have captured the Red Sea area in Yemen. Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists, Houthi rebels have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea. Houthi rebels carried out most of the attacks when cargo ships from different countries were crossing the Suez Canal and passing through the Red Sea. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023, Houthi rebels have carried out about 28 attacks on merchant ships of different countries.
 
Last December, Armed Houthi rebels jumped from a helicopter on a cargo ship called 'Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea and hijacked it. There were 25 crew members on the ship. This cargo ship was hijacked and taken to a port in Yemen. Houthi rebels released a video from the incident, challenging America and Israel. Due to this, the reaction has come in the form of bombing in Yemen. US President Joe Biden has given a strict warning to the Houthi rebels, saying that American military forces, along with the United Kingdom and Australia, and others successfully carried out attacks on several targets in Yemen.

Biden has said that America will not put the freedom of navigation at risk in the world's most important commercial route. The Houthi rebels, enraged by the attacks by America and Britain, have also warned that the Western countries will have to pay a heavy price for the attacks on them. This is happening for the first time that the international community is concerned about the security of sea routes of trade. Many countries including America, China, Israel, Britain, India are seen together and the reason for this is the attacks taking place in the Red Sea.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Queen of Jaipur Maharani Gayatri Devi spend five months in Tihar Jail? Know here

Man narrowly escapes massive king cobra's fearsome attack in viral video, watch

West Bengal: 12 arrested in connection with 'sadhus assault' brought to Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court

As Delhi's air quality turns severe again, anti-pollution panel reimposes GRAP-III restrictions

CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture delights fan on birthday, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE