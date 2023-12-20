Headlines

DNA TV Show: India reports 21 cases of new Covid variant JN.1, is it threat to country?

In Kerala and Karnataka, wearing masks has been made mandatory for people above 60 years of age amid the new Covid variant JN.1.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 12:02 AM IST

article-main
Covid cases are once again rising in the country. About 341 new Covid cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. In this, 21 cases are of the new variant JN.1. This is why the new variant of Covid is also dangerous. This is a variant of Omicron and spreads very fast. Around 16 people have died in the last 2 weeks, which is why there is an alert in other states including the capital Delhi.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with health ministers of state and Union territories on the increasing cases of coronavirus. According to the Health Ministry, the total number of active cases in India at present is more than 2300, out of which JN.1 variant has been confirmed in 21 cases. State governments in Kerala and Karnataka have issued advisories.

In Kerala and Karnataka, wearing masks has been made mandatory for people above 60 years of age and sick people. Instructions have also been given to improve beds, oxygen and other arrangements in hospitals. RTPCR test has been increased. The first case of Corona's new sub-variant JN.1 was found in Luxembourg in August. After this it gradually spread to 40 countries. 56 thousand new cases of Covid have been registered in Singapore. WHO has considered the new JN.1 variant as a variant of interest.

Since the beginning of Covid-19, whenever the virus changes its form, it has been given some names, calling it a new variant. Now we also give you some important information related to this new variant.

- The JN.1 variant has currently spread to more than 41 countries.

- JN.1 variant belongs to the family of Omicron variants. This Omicron variant was the reason for the third wave of Corona in India in the year 2021.

- JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron's variant BA.2.86, called Pirola.

- On November 21, WHO had declared the 'Pirola' variant as VARIANT REQUIRING GLOBAL ATTENTION. That is, WHO had appealed to the whole world to be cautious about the 'Pirola' variant of Omicron.

- WHO had alerted the world because till now there have been more than 40 mutations in this VARIANT. The JN.1 variant is the first variant of Covid-19 which is changing so rapidly.

- The scary thing about the JN.1 variant is that the immunity obtained from the Corona vaccine does not work on this variant. That means even if you have taken the Corona vaccine, you can still suffer from this variant.

