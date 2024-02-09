DNA TV Show: Imran Khan’s party overperforms in Pakistan elections

Imran Khan's party's election symbol was cancelled before the elections. Due to this, PTI leaders had to contest elections as independents on different election symbols.

The results of the general elections held in Pakistan, in which Imran Khan has made a tremendous comeback. The candidate supported by Imran's party PTI stood first by winning the maximum number of seats. Hence, it became clear that Imran is still the first choice of the people in Pakistan.

The victory of Imran's party candidates is special in many ways. This happened when the current government and the Pak Army tried every trick to force Imran to retire from politics. But Imran's victory proved that he is an experienced player not only in cricket but also in politics. Today the results of 265 out of 266 seats of Pakistan's National Assembly were declared.

Out of 265 seats, 91 candidates supported by Imran have won so far. Nawaz Sharif's PML(N) got 63 seats. Whereas Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party is in third position with 48 seats. The victory of the MPs supporting Imran's party is very special. Such an excellent performance by the candidates supporting Imran despite many adverse circumstances. Therefore, the victory of PTI's independent candidates is going to give new energy to Imran.



Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Army used every trick to keep Imran and PTI away from the elections. But like a seasoned player, Imran failed every conspiracy and trick. Shahbaz Sharif government put Imran Khan in jail in August 2023. Khan could not take part in the election campaign. After his arrest, Khan was banned from contesting elections for 5 years, which gave a big blow to PTI before the elections. Even before the elections, Imran Khan's Begum Bushra Bibi was put under house arrest.

Just before the elections, Imran Khan was sentenced to 27 years in prison in different cases. This was an attempt to weaken the morale of PTI leaders in the elections. Apart from Imran, PTI's top leadership including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chaudhary Parvez Ilahi, Sheikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhary were arrested and put in jail.

Even after getting the support of the Army, the people of Pakistan rejected Nawaz Sharif. But Nawaz's electoral fort collapsed due to the landslide victory of Imran's independent candidates. Therefore, now Nawaz Sharif has offered an alliance to independents.