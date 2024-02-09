Twitter
Headlines

Not Ranveer Singh, but this superstar was originally approached to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, he...

DNA TV Show: Imran Khan’s party overperforms in Pakistan elections

Atif Aslam says singers today depend on auto tune for overnight success: 'Ab logon ko...'

Donald Trump wins Nevada Republican caucuses, his fourth consecutive victory

DNA Explainer: How BJP hopes to break new ground with its latest Bharat Ratna picks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Ranveer Singh, but this superstar was originally approached to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, he...

DNA TV Show: Imran Khan’s party overperforms in Pakistan elections

Meet Indian who supplies liquor to 85 countries, owns company worth Rs 23000 crore, his net worth is…

Players with most Man of the Match awards in IPL history

Batters to score fastest double century in ODI cricket

Foods that help you gain and lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Not Ranveer Singh, but this superstar was originally approached to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, he...

Atif Aslam says singers today depend on auto tune for overnight success: 'Ab logon ko...'

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay, Tiger share glimpses of practical death-defying stunts, action set pieces in BTS video

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Imran Khan’s party overperforms in Pakistan elections

Imran Khan's party's election symbol was cancelled before the elections. Due to this, PTI leaders had to contest elections as independents on different election symbols.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:55 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The results of the general elections held in Pakistan, in which Imran Khan has made a tremendous comeback. The candidate supported by Imran's party PTI stood first by winning the maximum number of seats. Hence, it became clear that Imran is still the first choice of the people in Pakistan. 

The victory of Imran's party candidates is special in many ways. This happened when the current government and the Pak Army tried every trick to force Imran to retire from politics. But Imran's victory proved that he is an experienced player not only in cricket but also in politics. Today the results of 265 out of 266 seats of Pakistan's National Assembly were declared.  

Out of 265 seats, 91 candidates supported by Imran have won so far. Nawaz Sharif's PML(N) got 63 seats. Whereas Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party is in third position with 48 seats. The victory of the MPs supporting Imran's party is very special. Such an excellent performance by the candidates supporting Imran despite many adverse circumstances. Therefore, the victory of PTI's independent candidates is going to give new energy to Imran.
 
Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Army used every trick to keep Imran and PTI away from the elections. But like a seasoned player, Imran failed every conspiracy and trick. Shahbaz Sharif government put Imran Khan in jail in August 2023. Khan could not take part in the election campaign. After his arrest, Khan was banned from contesting elections for 5 years, which gave a big blow to PTI before the elections. Even before the elections, Imran Khan's Begum Bushra Bibi was put under house arrest.

Just before the elections, Imran Khan was sentenced to 27 years in prison in different cases. This was an attempt to weaken the morale of PTI leaders in the elections. Apart from Imran, PTI's top leadership including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chaudhary Parvez Ilahi, Sheikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhary were arrested and put in jail.

Imran Khan's party's election symbol was cancelled before the elections. Due to this, PTI leaders had to contest elections as independents on different election symbols. Independent candidates of PTI were stopped from campaigning. Attempts were made to arrest the candidates on false charges. Because of this, the election campaign had to be conducted virtually. 

Even after getting the support of the Army, the people of Pakistan rejected Nawaz Sharif. But Nawaz's electoral fort collapsed due to the landslide victory of Imran's independent candidates. Therefore, now Nawaz Sharif has offered an alliance to independents.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge releases 'black paper' on 'failures' of PM Modi's government in last 10 years

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Kadaisi Vivasayi actress Kasammal allegedly beaten to death by son, police reveal shocking reason

Jaya Bachchan says using 'tu aur tum' in relationship is red flag: 'Have you ever heard me...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE