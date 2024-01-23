Twitter
Analysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: How huge crowd broke police barricades to enter Ayodhya Ram Temple amid security

On the day of consecration, a heavy police force was deployed at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 12:13 AM IST

Edited by

A  day after the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a massive crowd became unmanageable on Tuesday afternoon at the main gateway as it opened its doors to the public. But on Monday, the whole world saw what top-class arrangements, the Uttar Pradesh Police had made to make the visit of VVIPs smooth and accessible. However, the temple opened for devotees, the police couldn't manage the crowd. A large number of devotees had gathered outside the main gates for hours since late Monday night, waiting to enter the premises.

On the day of consecration, a heavy police force was deployed in Ram temple for the security and arrangements of VVIP visitors. But on January 23, when more than four lakh common devotees reached the Ram temple for darshan, only 8,000 security personnel were deployed for them. Hence, the question is -- when so many arrangements were made for VVIPs, then why were the arrangements for the general public so bad? Did the Uttar Pradesh Police have no idea that such a large number of Ram devotees were going to arrive for darshan as soon as the Ram temple opened? And if they knew, then how did the system fail?

The Ram devotees who came on January 22 were of a special category, hence the arrangements were also special. The Ram devotees who came a day after temple inauguration were ordinary people, hence the arrangements were ordinary. Some also fell unconscious amid a huge crowd. At the main gate of Ram temple, a tug of war was going on between the crowd of devotees and the policemen. It is difficult to understand who is the victim -- people or policemen? 

It is neither the fault of this crowd of devotees who were waiting for many days to see the Ram temple in Ayodhya nor is it the fault of this handful of security personnel who were given the task of controlling the crowd of lakhs.

