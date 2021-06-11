DNA Special: How long will robots take to replace humans?

Oxford University's Future of Humanity Institute has talked to 353 scientists of the world and tried to know the answer to this question.

The day is not far when a robot will do all the work in your house. If you look at it closely, many of your household chores are already done through machines. You have machines for washing clothes or dishes, machines for heating or cooling water, even for cleaning the house. But now it's time for Robots. And these are not robots that look like machines, but Humanoid robots.

The world met Sofia for the first time on 14 February 2016. Everyone was stunned to see Sofia, who looked like a human. Not only this, Saudi Arabia also gave citizenship to this Humanoid Robot in the year 2017.

However, Sofia remained the brand ambassador of Humanoid Robots. The Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics that made Sophia has now created Sofia's sister Grace. Grace has been given the job of a nurse. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace can take care of patients who might infect health workers.

Grace's work as a nurse can prove to be a revolution in the medical field. Now we come to the question, can robots replace humans?

Oxford University's Future of Humanity Institute has talked to 353 scientists of the world and tried to know the answer to this question, how long will it take robots to become fully capable of doing all the work like humans.

In this study, it was found that Robots will start doing the work of truck drivers in the next 25 years. Robots will take over the retail industry in the next 10 years

In addition, Robots will start writing best-selling novels in the next 25 to 50 years. The work of human surgery will be handed over to Robots in the next 25-50 years. The research work of mathematics will also be given to Robots in the next 50 years.

And in about the next 125 years, Robots will be able to do everything related to humans. That is, by the year 2146, robots will be seen doing everything related to humans in the world. However, scientists express only a 50 percent chance of this happening.