DNA Special: Analysis of mafia boss Atiq Ahmed’s downfall at the hands of Yogi government

Gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed (File photo)

Mafia boss Atiq Ahmed had been wreaking havoc with his gang in Uttar Pradesh for several years, also playing a big hand in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal and the killing of the star witness in the case, Umesh Pal, in Prayagraj earlier this year.

Atiq Ahmed finally accepted that he was the biggest mafia boss of Uttar Pradesh, with his gangs running major crime operations in the state. He also revealed during the hearing in UP court that all the cops in the state were afraid to lay their hands on him and his gang.

After becoming a mafia, Atiq had also covered the shield of politics with the law of the country had also succumbed to this nexus of politics and crime. Meanwhile, Ashraf, the second accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and brother of Atiq Ahmed, has also been shifted from Banda jail to Naini jail. Now the police will seek the remand of both of them for interrogation in court tomorrow.

In 2019, Atiq was accused of abducting Mohit Jaiswal. According to Mohit, Atiq's henchmen kidnapped him and took him to Deoria jail in UP, where he was brutally assaulted. Mohit Jaiswal, who is a Lucknow-based builder, was forced to give Rs 45 to Atiq and his gang in exchange for his life.

Apart from the Yogi Adityanath government in UP, the Enforcement Directorate has also tightened its grip in the Atiq Ahmed case. They have recovered a huge amount of cash, as well as documents linked to 200 bank accounts linked to the mafia boss.

The agency has also recovered documents of 100 properties taken in the name of Atiq Ahmed's close associates. The documents include documents of assets worth more than Rs 20 crore in the name of his son Omar and wife Shaista Parveen. Not only this, but the ED has also found documents of such lands, which have been forcibly and intimidated by the farmers.

While Atiq was the reason behind the majority of the crime in several areas of Uttar Pradesh, now the mafia boss is playing the victim in front of the authorities. He was seen getting emotional in front of the court, alleging that the authorities are trying to conduct his encounter while he was in police custody.

Now, Atiq Ahmed’s fate rests completely in the hands of the Uttar Pradesh government, with the trial still ongoing and the case against him getting stronger by the day.

