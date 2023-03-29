DNA Special: Analysis of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed's conviction (file photo)

An MP-MLA court in Prayagraj held gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty on Tuesday in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life.

The mafia started crying after hearing the verdict against them in the court. Throughout his life, Atiq Ahmed oppressed people, committed murders, abducted, created a gang and spread terror in the entire region. People like Atiq Ahmed still consider themselves innocent even when they committed murders. According to Atiq's lawyer, he will appeal against this decision of the court in the High Court.

In police records, Atiq Ahmed has 101 criminal cases against him. The first case against Atiq Ahmed was registered in 1984 i.e. 40 years ago. It was a murder case.

Out of 101 cases registered against Atiq, 54 cases are being heard in different courts in Uttar Pradesh. Atiq's younger brother Ashraf has 52 criminal cases registered against him.

Atiq Ahmed's wife has 3 criminal cases registered against her. There is also a case related to the murder of Umesh Pal. Atiq's two sons, Umar and Ali, also have several cases registered against them, both of whom are in jail.

Several cases have been registered against Atiq in many police stations of UP for murder, goonda act, possession of illegal arms, gangster, rebellion, cheating, rigging and intimidation.

Some cases were also discussed in the media, such as the Nasson murder case of Chakia in Chandauli district of UP and the case of BJP leader Ashraf murder case, apart from this, the mafia Chand Baba murder case, and then the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Atiq Ahmed was overshadowed as a big mafia.

Atik has been sentenced to life imprisonment which means he will remain in jail. But he is dangerous even while in jail. He has given an example of this in 2018. During that period, the case of Mohit Jaiswal, a businessman from Lucknow became a topic of discussion. After abducting Mohit, he was taken to Deoria Jail. At that time Atiq Ahmed was present in Deoria Jail. Atiq Ahmed had brought Mohit Jaiswal to forcibly sign a property paper worth 48 crores. This property was named after Mohammad Umar, son of Atiq Ahmed.