DNA Special: After Queen Elizabeth II’s death, know all about ‘London Bridge is Down’ protocol

Queen Elizabeth II (File photo)

London Bridge is Down - These four words have not been spoken in the British monarchy in the last 70 years. This is the codeword that, after it is spoken, the whole of Britain sinks into mourning. This codeword is spoken when the head of state of the country dies.

Yesterday, news came from Balmoral, UK, that 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth had died. Soon after, Queen Elizabeth's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, only uttered these four dreaded words to British PM Liz Truss over the phone – London Bridge is down.

This codeword itself was proof that Queen Elizabeth, who has been holding the throne of Britain for the last 70 years, is no more.

The longest reigning monarch of Britain died in Balmoral, Scotland. This is where she used to spend a lot of her time. Since 1852, this place was with the royal family. It is said that Queen Elizabeth got more comfort in Balmoral than at Buckingham Palace. In her last moments, she was in the same place where she loved living, it is a unique coincidence.

The entire process of the Queen's funeral will be called London Bridge, for which Buckingham Palace has its own preparations. The day of Queen Elizabeth's death is called D-Day. The 10-day mourning day will be called D1, D2, D3 to D10.

Since the death occurred in Scotland, some special arrangements have also been made. It is named Operation Unicorn. Operation Unicorn aims to bring Queen Elizabeth's body safely to London. The unicorn is a legendary horse, it is the National Animal of Scotland. That's why this name has been chosen for this protocol.

Under Operation Unicorn, Queen Elizabeth's body will be brought from the city of Edinburgh in Scotland to London. The body is to be brought by royal train from Waverly Hills station in Edinburgh.

On September 13, Queen Elizabeth's body will reach London, where British PM Liz Truss will be present. Liz Truss will then take Elizabeth's body to Buckingham Palace. Queen Elizabeth's body will then be kept at Westminster Hall from September 14 so that people and officials can visit her for the last time. It is here that heads of state of many countries can come to pay tribute to Elizabeth.

On September 19, Queen Elizabeth's body will be buried at the King George Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, right next to her husband Prince Philip, and father King George.

Queen Elizabeth held the throne of Britain for a long time. Britain's system is not as democratic as India's. There is a glimpse of monarchy in the government system there. In fact, there is a unique confluence of monarchy and democracy in Britain.

Meanwhile, after the death of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles has been proclaimed as the new King of Britain. The formal proclamation of Prince Charles will take place today, with Prince William and his wife Kate will officially crowned as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

