DNA Explainer: What is objectionable in XXX, the Ekta Kapoor show facing SC criticism

On Friday, the Supreme Court of India slammed producer Ekta Kapoor over "objectionable content" in the web series 'XXX' produced by her. SC said that Kapoor was polluting the minds of the youngsters.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said, "Something has to be done. You are polluting the minds of the young generation of this country. OTT (Over The Top) content is available to all. What kind of choice are you providing to the people?"

What is objectionable in 'XXX'?

A complaint was filed by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman against Kapoor for allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their families in the web series aired on her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

In his complaint of 2020, Kumar alleged that the web series 'XXX' (Season 2) featured several objectionable scenes related to a soldier's wife. Netizens had even trended the hashtag 'AltBalaji Insults Army' on Twitter. One of the episodes in the second season, titled 'Pyaar aur Plastic', had landed in trouble after an army jawan's wife was seen having an extramarital affair while her husband was away on duty.

As for the remarks by SC today, they came after Kapoor filed a plea in the top court challenging the arrest warrants issued against her for the alleged objectionable content in her web series.

A trial court in Bihar's Begusarai issued the warrant on a complaint lodged by Kumar in 2020. The counsel appearing for Kapoor told the apex court that the matter is pending before the Patna High Court against the arrest warrants but there is no hope the matter will be listed for hearing soon.

It was also irked that Kapoor approached the top court and refrained from imposing a cost. This court is not for those who have voices, this court works for those who don't have voices, the bench remarked.