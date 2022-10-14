Maharashtra: Seat belts mandatory for all drivers, passengers in Mumbai from November 1

File Photo

On Friday, in a significant move, the Mumbai Traffic Police made it mandatory for all drivers, and passengers of motor vehicles to wear a seatbelt from November 1.

The decision has been taken given the amendment to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act's Section 194(b)(1), which has mandated that any person driving without a seat belt or carrying passengers not wearing the same shall be liable for punishment.

The Mumbai raffic Police, however, has given time to all vehicle owners till October 31 to follow the new guidelines.

From November 1, all motor vehicle drivers and commuters in such vehicles on Mumbai roads will compulsorily have to wear seatbelts or face punitive action under the laws.

The diktat is considered relevant from the safety viewpoint and comes five weeks after the death of eminent industrialist Cyrus P Mistry in a road accident on September 4 ostensibly in a speeding vehicle while traveling from Gujarat to Mumbai.

Before that, on August 14, prominent Maharashtra politician Vinayak Mete had been killed in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Raigad, en route to Mumbai.