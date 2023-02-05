China and the world of spy balloons

Finally, American Jets have shot down the suspected Chinese balloon which was seen hovering over sensitive missile sites in Montana five days back. America termed it a highly advanced Artificial Intelligence powered balloon capable of carrying out high altitude surveillance and reconnaissance missions. This was not the first time that these spy balloons were visible in the world. Similar balloons were spotted over several countries including Latin America, Taiwan and reportedly India in recent times too, putting serious speculations over Chinese intentions.
The entire world fully knows that China has been developing spy balloons for almost a decade and has achieved significant breakthroughs in this. There are several advantages of these spy balloons which can outcast any drone, aerial platforms, or satellite-based surveillance in modern times. Firstly, these balloons fly at ultra-high altitudes where very few aircrafts can reach, and the zone is beyond the coverage of most radars. Secondly, they are predominantly made up of synthetic material and use of metal is very less in such platforms making them radar proof. Furthermore, they have a round design to deflect radars and they fly at very low speed making them almost invisible to ground based radars. Thirdly, unlike other platforms, they can hover at a target for days and collect the data over a long time giving a high level of redundancy and fourthly, unlike satellites, their orbits cannot be predicted.
These balloons can be fitted with an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered manoeuvring system, Synthetic Aperture Radars (SAR), High resolution optical imaging tools, signal intelligence devices, Data link nodes for Radio and Satellite and array of solar panels to power all these tools. These arrays are like the ones installed in a satellite and hence give an endurance of several months to such balloons. Such balloons can also be fitted with a dedicated satellite communication link to send the information to its base station in real time.
These are the reasons that not only China, but Russia and the United States too are investing heavily in spy balloons. While China has been on its spy balloon program for almost a decade, the Pentagon too has invested almost $3.8 million in 2020 and 2021. Interestingly, the 2023 budget for spy balloons for the United States is kept at more than $27 million. Raven Aerostar is an American Company currently being tasked to produce these spy balloons and has already come up with few solutions.
China has been insisting that it was not a spy balloon but a meteorological balloon which deviated from its original path and hovered over America. These claims look totally fake when we analyse the images and other data of the spy balloon shot over America. Let us understand that in simple language.
The exact technical parameters and other details of this balloon will be known only after Pentagon officials release any statement over it; however there is no reason to believe that the balloon shot over America was a meteorological one. Instead, there are hundreds of reasons to concur that this indeed was a very advanced spy balloon sent by China. In the present-day world, which was already witnessing new and advanced war machines, a new tool is added now- these AI powered spy balloons and now the defence technologists in the world will be pushed to explore a countermeasure to this.
The author is Major Amit Bansal, a veteran from the Armed Forces. He is a known Defence Strategist with keen interests in international affairs, maritime security, terrorism and internal security.
